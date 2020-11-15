ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Stock Price Down 9.2%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) shares fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.73 and last traded at $13.05. 43,942,395 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 27,835,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

