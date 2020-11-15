Raymond James Boosts CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target to $106.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $102.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI’s FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

GIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CGI from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CGI from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Pi Financial reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.02.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of GIB stock opened at $68.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.96 and its 200 day moving average is $66.44. CGI has a 12 month low of $46.32 and a 12 month high of $87.13.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 18.99%. CGI’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CGI will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 433.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 52.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.