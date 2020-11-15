Raymond James Raises Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target to $250.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $240.43.

BYDGF stock opened at $152.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.41 and its 200 day moving average is $149.81. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of $91.64 and a 1-year high of $173.39.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

