Raymond James Raises Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target to $31.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HMCBF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Home Capital Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Home Capital Group from $31.50 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Home Capital Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities upgraded Home Capital Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Home Capital Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Capital Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of HMCBF opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.99. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

