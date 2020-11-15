Reabold Resources Plc (RBD.L) (LON:RBD) Trading 3.5% Higher

Reabold Resources Plc (RBD.L) (LON:RBD)’s stock price traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.59 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.59 ($0.01). 19,669,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 30,058,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.57 ($0.01).

The company has a market cap of $40.48 million and a P/E ratio of -5.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.61.

Reabold Resources Plc (RBD.L) Company Profile (LON:RBD)

Reabold Resources Plc invests in upstream oil and gas projects. Its exploration licenses include PEDL 183 license area situated in the United Kingdom; Monroe Swell, West Brentwood, and Grizzly Island license areas located in the United States; Parta exploration license area situated in Romania; and Wessex Basin license area located in Corallian, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Reabold Resources Plc (RBD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reabold Resources Plc (RBD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.