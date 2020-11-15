Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR)’s stock price rose 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.49 and last traded at $20.95. Approximately 845,667 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,882,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

RRR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Lorenzo J. Fertitta purchased 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,401,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III purchased 290,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $4,912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 380,200 shares of company stock worth $6,358,468. 43.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,189,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 906.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.