Redburn Partners Lowers Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to Neutral

Redburn Partners lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.20.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $66.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $83.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,699 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,250 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.