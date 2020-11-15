Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $3.65 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alphabet by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in Alphabet by 11.4% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 20.6% during the second quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in Alphabet by 18.7% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $1,772.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,816.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,198.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,573.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1,495.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price target (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

