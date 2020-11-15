resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) Trading Up 6.6%

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.30. Approximately 39,638 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,153,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

The firm has a market cap of $484.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TORC. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of resTORbio in the 1st quarter worth $2,453,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of resTORbio by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of resTORbio by 371.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 29,016 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of resTORbio in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of resTORbio in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 46.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

resTORbio Company Profile (NASDAQ:TORC)

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

