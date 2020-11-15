Reviewing Quantum Solar Power (OTCMKTS:QSPW) and Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Quantum Solar Power (OTCMKTS:QSPW) and Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.0% of Paylocity shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.8% of Paylocity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Quantum Solar Power and Paylocity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum Solar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Paylocity 0 6 10 0 2.63

Paylocity has a consensus target price of $168.94, suggesting a potential downside of 10.68%. Given Paylocity’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Paylocity is more favorable than Quantum Solar Power.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum Solar Power and Paylocity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum Solar Power N/A N/A N/A Paylocity 11.48% 18.18% 3.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quantum Solar Power and Paylocity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum Solar Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Paylocity $561.33 million 18.28 $64.46 million $1.24 152.53

Paylocity has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum Solar Power.

Summary

Paylocity beats Quantum Solar Power on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quantum Solar Power

Quantum Solar Power Corp., a development stage company, develops and commercializes solar power technology in Canada. It is involved in the research, development, and marketing of solar power generation devices utilizing its Next Generation Device technology for photovoltaic devices that do not use silicon or other rare earth elements. The company was formerly known as Quantum Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to Quantum Solar Power Corp. in June 2008. Quantum Solar Power Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management. It also provides Workforce Management module for time and attendance and scheduling functionality, enabling clients to collect hourly data for employees, improve productivity, and help organizations control labor costs; Benefits modules, which offers benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes. In addition, the company offers third-party administrative services for clients designed to modernize the administration of flexible spending accounts, health savings accounts, transportation management accounts, premium only plans, and health reimbursement arrangements for their employees. Further, it provides implementation and training, client, and tax and regulatory services. The company sells its products through sales representatives. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

