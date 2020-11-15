Reviewing Sanara MedTech (OTCMKTS:SMTI) and Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Sanara MedTech (OTCMKTS:SMTI) and Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Sanara MedTech alerts:

12.6% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.4% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sanara MedTech and Allied Healthcare Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanara MedTech 0 0 0 0 N/A Allied Healthcare Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sanara MedTech and Allied Healthcare Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanara MedTech $11.77 million 18.72 -$2.81 million N/A N/A Allied Healthcare Products $31.89 million 0.74 -$3.01 million N/A N/A

Sanara MedTech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allied Healthcare Products.

Volatility and Risk

Sanara MedTech has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Healthcare Products has a beta of -5.35, indicating that its share price is 635% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sanara MedTech and Allied Healthcare Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanara MedTech -41.48% N/A -60.30% Allied Healthcare Products -9.46% -30.66% -18.15%

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech Inc. develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. It offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as WNDM Medical Inc. and changed its name to Sanara MedTech Inc. in May 2019. Sanara MedTech Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products. It also provides medical gas equipment, which include construction products consisting of in-wall medical system components, central station pumps and compressors, and headwalls; regulation devices and suction equipment comprising flowmeters, vacuum regulators, and pressure regulators, as well as related adapters, fittings, and hoses that measure, regulate, monitor, and transfer medical gases from walled piping or equipment to patients; and disposable oxygen cylinders to provide oxygen for short periods. In addition, the company offers emergency medical products that include respiratory/resuscitation products, such as demand resuscitation valves, portable resuscitation systems, bag masks and related products, emergency transport ventilators, precision oxygen regulators, minilators, multilators, and humidifiers; and trauma and patient handling products that include spine immobilization products, pneumatic anti-shock garments, and trauma burn kits. It serves hospitals, hospital equipment dealers, hospital construction contractors, home health care dealers, emergency medical products dealers, and others. Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.