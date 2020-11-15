Reviewing Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) and Smart Move (OTCMKTS:SMVE)

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) and Smart Move (OTCMKTS:SMVE) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Werner Enterprises and Smart Move’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Werner Enterprises $2.46 billion 1.15 $166.94 million $2.39 17.15 Smart Move N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Werner Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Move.

Profitability

This table compares Werner Enterprises and Smart Move’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Werner Enterprises 6.23% 14.22% 7.41% Smart Move N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Werner Enterprises and Smart Move, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Werner Enterprises 2 2 11 0 2.60 Smart Move 0 0 0 0 N/A

Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $47.86, suggesting a potential upside of 16.72%. Given Werner Enterprises’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Werner Enterprises is more favorable than Smart Move.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.2% of Werner Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 36.4% of Werner Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Werner Enterprises beats Smart Move on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc., a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics. The Truckload Transportation Services segment operates medium-to-long-haul van fleet, which transports various consumer nondurable products and other commodities in truckload quantities using dry van trailers; the expedited fleet that offers time-sensitive truckload services using driver teams; regional short-haul fleet, which provides comparable truckload van service in the United States; and temperature controlled fleet that offers truckload services for temperature sensitive products using temperature-controlled trailers. It transports retail store merchandise, consumer products, grocery products, and manufactured products. The Werner Logistics segment provides non-asset-based transportation and logistics services, including truck brokerage; logistics management services and solutions; rail transportation through alliances with rail and drayage providers; management of shipments from origin to destination using a combination of air, ocean, truck, and rail transportation modes; and home and business deliveries of heavy items using liftgate straight truck. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 8,000 trucks, which included 7,460 company-operated, as well as 540 owned and operated by independent contractors; 24,145 company-owned trailers that comprised dry vans, flatbeds, and temperature-controlled and other specialized trailers; and 33 intermodal drayage trucks. Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Smart Move Company Profile

Smart Move, Inc. provides moving services and logistics services worldwide. It offers household moving services, such as local, long distance, special items, supplies, and furniture moving services, as well as storage services. The company also provides warehousing and storage services; and international moving services. In addition, it offers corporate relocation services, including moving management, lump sum relocation, international relocation, and other services; and government and military moving services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. Smart Move, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Atlas Van Lines, Inc.

