Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Barclays

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RVLV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolve Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Revolve Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolve Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.35.

Shares of RVLV opened at $20.14 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $24.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. Revolve Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $151.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hadley Mullin sold 4,745,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $101,322,082.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $2,822,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,470,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,680,131 shares of company stock valued at $254,567,900 in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 521.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 290.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 198.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 16.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

