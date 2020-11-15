Richard F. Wallman Sells 20,000 Shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Stock

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Director Richard F. Wallman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $245,600.00.

STAY stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $15.29.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extended Stay America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Extended Stay America by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Extended Stay America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of May 4, 2020, the company had a network of 634 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

