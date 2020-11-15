Robert G. Carson Sells 2,277 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stock

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $519,042.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,655.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $232.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $154.39 and a 12-month high of $245.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.54.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Waters by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Waters by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WAT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Waters from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Waters from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.36.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

