Robert John Terry Sells 1,761 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.68, for a total transaction of $253,020.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,492.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert John Terry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $156,286.27.

On Friday, November 6th, Robert John Terry sold 8,375 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $1,228,696.25.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $141.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $158.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 367.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 75,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 23,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $200,230,000 after acquiring an additional 670,598 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 148,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,658,000 after acquiring an additional 20,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWKS. BidaskClub cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.81.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

