Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 128.6% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 105.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP opened at $396.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $403.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares in the company, valued at $106,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total value of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,387,806.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.90.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.