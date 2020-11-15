RosCan Gold Co. (ROS.V) (CVE:ROS) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of RosCan Gold Co. (ROS.V) (CVE:ROS) were up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 306,709 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 606,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The stock has a market cap of $63.60 million and a P/E ratio of -4.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.37.

RosCan Gold Co. (ROS.V) (CVE:ROS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 25th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

RosCan Gold Co. (ROS.V) Company Profile (CVE:ROS)

RosCan Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It holds five option agreements to acquire a 100% interest in six contiguous gold prospective permits covering 254 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to RosCan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

