Roth Capital Boosts NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Price Target to $82.00

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) had its price objective lifted by Roth Capital from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Sidoti upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NV5 Global has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $69.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.36. The company has a market cap of $919.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $72.44.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.43. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laurie Catherine Conner purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $176,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,113.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NV5 Global by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NV5 Global by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in NV5 Global by 826.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NV5 Global by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.

