Roth Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC)

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Roth Capital currently has a $2.40 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $2.90.

Shares of NYSE UEC opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Uranium Energy has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.29.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.