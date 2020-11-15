Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target to $40.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BRLXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities assumed coverage on Boralex in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Boralex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Boralex from $38.75 to $44.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Boralex in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Boralex from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boralex presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRLXF opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.02. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

