Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Price Target to $12.00

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Points International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Points International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Points International in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.80.

PCOM opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68. Points International has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $19.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.01 and a beta of 1.59.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). Points International had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Points International will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Points International in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Points International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Points International in the third quarter worth $1,161,000. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

