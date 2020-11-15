Royal Bank of Canada Raises Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Price Target to $4.50

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of CHRRF opened at $2.54 on Thursday. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $6.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 690 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 28 destinations in the United States.

