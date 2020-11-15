Royal Bank of Canada Raises Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target to $30.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Home Capital Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded Home Capital Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from $31.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Home Capital Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of HMCBF opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.99. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $26.78.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

