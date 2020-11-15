Royal Bank of Canada Raises Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target to $25.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:INGXF opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.51 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.15. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.