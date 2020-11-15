Royal Bank of Canada Raises Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Price Target to $19.00

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Martinrea International from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.42.

Shares of MRETF opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $11.19.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

