Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) and FFP Partners (OTCMKTS:XXFPL) Critical Analysis

FFP Partners (OTCMKTS:XXFPL) and Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FFP Partners and Rush Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFP Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rush Enterprises $5.81 billion 0.35 $141.58 million $2.51 14.86

Rush Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than FFP Partners.

Profitability

This table compares FFP Partners and Rush Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFP Partners N/A N/A N/A Rush Enterprises 1.97% 8.84% 3.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for FFP Partners and Rush Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFP Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Rush Enterprises 0 2 2 0 2.50

Rush Enterprises has a consensus price target of $32.17, indicating a potential downside of 13.74%. Given Rush Enterprises’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rush Enterprises is more favorable than FFP Partners.

Volatility & Risk

FFP Partners has a beta of 6.56, indicating that its share price is 556% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rush Enterprises has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.9% of Rush Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of FFP Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Rush Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rush Enterprises beats FFP Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FFP Partners Company Profile

FFP Partners, L.P. operates as a limited partnership firm. Its sole general partner is FFP Real Estate Trust whose real properties are owned, and its rental activities are conducted, by FFP Properties, its operating subsidiary. The company owns a 60% partnership interest in FFP Properties and serves as its sole general partner. FFP Partners was founded in 1986.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers. The company also offers equipment installation and repair, parts installation, and paint and body repair services; new vehicle pre-delivery inspection, truck modification, and natural gas fuel system installation services; body, chassis upfit, and component installation services, as well as sells tires for use on commercial vehicles, new and used trailers, and vehicle telematics products; and manufactures compressed natural gas fuel systems and related component parts for commercial vehicles. It serves regional and national truck fleets, corporations, local and state governments, and owner operators. The company operates a network of centers located in the states of Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nevada, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. Rush Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

