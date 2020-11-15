Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.20.

SAFE stock opened at $66.50 on Thursday. Safehold has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $72.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.50 and a beta of -0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.38.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Safehold had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 6,144 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $316,600.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 4,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,939.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,655,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,894,153,883.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 87,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,837,987 and sold 62,200 shares valued at $3,241,103. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Safehold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 25.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 38.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 323.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

