Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,263,000 after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,450,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,099 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 5.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 26.6% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 33,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

NYSE:SNY opened at $51.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.30. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NYSE:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.