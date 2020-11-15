Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) were down 6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.35 and last traded at $43.26. Approximately 529,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 675,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SRRK shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 0.68.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 61.68% and a negative net margin of 301.13%. On average, analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 56,099 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.