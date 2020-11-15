Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) (CVE:SCR) Trading Up 20.9%

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) (CVE:SCR) shares were up 20.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.81. Approximately 3,672,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 556% from the average daily volume of 560,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

The stock has a market cap of $267.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.32.

About Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) (CVE:SCR)

theScore, Inc creates mobile-first sports experiences in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports mobile application, which allows to combine and push notifications on mobile-first breaking news, live scores, and stats.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.