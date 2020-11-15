Scotiabank Boosts First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to $19.50

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.80.

FQVLF stock opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 2.20. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

