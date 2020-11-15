Scotiabank Boosts Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target to $8.25

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $7.50 to $8.25 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $1.75 to $3.90 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.85.

HBM opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5.66.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 482.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,438,565 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after buying an additional 10,303,670 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $15,131,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 229.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,621,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after buying an additional 2,523,481 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 165.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,666,547 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after buying an additional 2,287,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 841.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,098,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after buying an additional 1,875,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

