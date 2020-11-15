Scotiabank Increases Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Price Target to $22.00

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.83.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $18.22.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.