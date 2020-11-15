Scotiabank Raises Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target to $250.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BYDGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boyd Group Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $240.43.

Shares of BYDGF stock opened at $152.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.81. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of $91.64 and a 12-month high of $173.39.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

