Scotiabank Raises Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target to $1.50

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $1.20 to $1.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CPPMF. TD Securities raised their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from $1.25 to $1.45 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from $1.20 to $1.30 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

OTCMKTS:CPPMF opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

