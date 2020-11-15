Scotiabank Raises Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to $10.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $9.25 to $10.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LUNMF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised shares of Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of LUNMF opened at $6.70 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.62. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

