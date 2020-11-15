Scott Wayne Deangelo Sells 1,796 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) EVP Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,796 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $271,034.36.

ALGT stock opened at $154.72 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $60.06 and a fifty-two week high of $183.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.14) by $0.86. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 207.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALGT shares. Barclays upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.23.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.