Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) vs. Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Head to Head Contrast

Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) and Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Seadrill and Helmerich & Payne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seadrill 0 0 0 0 N/A Helmerich & Payne 3 9 7 0 2.21

Helmerich & Payne has a consensus price target of $22.51, indicating a potential upside of 30.32%. Given Helmerich & Payne’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Helmerich & Payne is more favorable than Seadrill.

Risk and Volatility

Seadrill has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helmerich & Payne has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Seadrill and Helmerich & Payne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seadrill -181.00% -97.47% -11.01% Helmerich & Payne -17.81% 0.61% 0.42%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seadrill and Helmerich & Payne’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seadrill $1.39 billion 0.02 -$1.22 billion N/A N/A Helmerich & Payne $2.80 billion 0.66 -$33.66 million $1.75 9.87

Helmerich & Payne has higher revenue and earnings than Seadrill.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.2% of Seadrill shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Helmerich & Payne shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Helmerich & Payne shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Helmerich & Payne beats Seadrill on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seadrill Company Profile

Seadrill Limited, an offshore drilling contractor, provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Floaters, Jack-up Rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment offers drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells. Its drilling contracts relates to semi-submersible rigs and drill ships for harsh and benign environments in mid, deep, and ultra-deep waters. The Jack-up Rigs segment provides drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells. Its drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environment in shallow waters. The Other segment offers management services to third parties and related parties. The company operates a fleet of 35 drilling units, including 7 drill ships, 12 semi-submersible rigs, and 16 jack-up rigs. It serves oil super-majors, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. Seadrill Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. H&P’s fleet includes 299 land rigs in the U.S., 31 international land rigs and eight offshore platform rigs.

