Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Position Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,686 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $10,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Shopify by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,248,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,188,075,000 after buying an additional 942,540 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,300,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,132,592,000 after purchasing an additional 341,548 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 387,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,099,000 after purchasing an additional 244,534 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 12,090.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 166,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,173,000 after purchasing an additional 165,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,113,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,015.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,027.07.
NYSE SHOP opened at $918.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1,505.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,017.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $926.64. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.30 and a 12-month high of $1,146.91.
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The company’s revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Shopify
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
