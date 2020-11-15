Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMEGF. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

SMEGF opened at $26.25 on Thursday. Siemens Energy has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $27.83.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, bundles, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.