SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.80. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,695 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 11.5% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 68,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the third quarter worth $6,707,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,112,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,957,000 after acquiring an additional 30,038 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the third quarter worth $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

