Spencer Burton Sells 5,899 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) COO Spencer Burton sold 5,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $401,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Spencer Burton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 4th, Spencer Burton sold 10,812 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $691,968.00.

On Friday, September 18th, Spencer Burton sold 3,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $166,830.00.

Shares of ENSG opened at $67.73 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.08 and its 200-day moving average is $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stephens upgraded The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4,234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after acquiring an additional 48,519 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

