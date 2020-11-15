Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) Director Acquires $1,402,000.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) Director Jason Kreuziger bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sprout Social stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $52.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.71 and its 200 day moving average is $32.52.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sprout Social by 2,774.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 79,184 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth about $2,194,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter worth approximately $1,566,000.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

