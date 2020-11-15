Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.60

Shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.60 and last traded at $22.92, with a volume of 81674 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

In other Spruce Biosciences news, Director Bali Muralidhar purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Iii L. Rivervest purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,739,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,090,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for adult patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) and in Phase II clinical trial in children with classic CAH.

