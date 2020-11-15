STA Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after buying an additional 114,032 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Alphabet by 11.4% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 20.6% in the second quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in Alphabet by 18.7% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,772.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1,198.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,573.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,495.53. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,816.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

