Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Holdings Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $12,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,041,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,565,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,212,000 after purchasing an additional 56,441 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,573,000 after purchasing an additional 289,347 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,274,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,598,000 after purchasing an additional 80,737 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 23.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,061,000 after purchasing an additional 241,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.27.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $181.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $190.62. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

