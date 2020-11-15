Stifel Nicolaus Raises Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target to $36.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $31.50 to $36.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised Home Capital Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised Home Capital Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Home Capital Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Home Capital Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Capital Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.60.

HMCBF opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.99. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $26.78.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

