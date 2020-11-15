Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Shares Down 5.7%

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)’s stock price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.58. 552,520 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 353,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPH. Zacks Investment Research raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Suburban Propane Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The energy company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.12. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.57%. Research analysts forecast that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

In other news, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $79,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,001.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPH. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 356,004 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 238,654 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 386,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 199,372 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,654,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 473.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 109,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,337 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 71,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

About Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

