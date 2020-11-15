SVB Leerink Boosts Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Price Target to $20.00

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its target price lifted by SVB Leerink from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, AR Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.32. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 1,367 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $26,888.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 6,245 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $122,839.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,226 shares of company stock worth $1,315,198 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 34.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,399,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,722,000 after acquiring an additional 874,810 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $5,535,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 26.6% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $3,259,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $3,423,000. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

